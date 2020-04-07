Screengrab of video Image Credit: Twitter

As the numbers from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, rise and the world calls for a united front and gratitude for the front-line workers who put their own lives on the line each day, these lifesavers have a message for everyone: Stay Safe.

On April 7, World Health Day, healthcare workers across Abu Dhabi participated in the making of a video that called for solidarity in the time of strife and positivity in a time of stress. They also said the only way forward is to work together. In this short clip they say, “Your role is as important as ours.”