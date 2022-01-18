Umm Al Quwain: The Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain has issued a circular regarding regulation of work in local government departments with the remote working system under emergency and exceptional circumstances.
The circular stipulates implementation of the remote working system, whereby, 70 per cent of employees in local government departments whose job duties do not require their physical presence at the workplace are allowed to work remotely, while the remaining 30 per cent of employees are required to be present at the workplace, until the end of this month.
The circular is within the framework of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining safety in society, while ensuring an efficient workflow.
The circular stressed the importance of commitment of all local government departments to the precautionary measures related to physical distancing between employees and the readiness of offices to accommodate employees and clients in accordance with the prescribed preventive measures.