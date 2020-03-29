Sugary and soft drink shelf at a supermarket in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: As more safety measures get enforced around the country, Union Coop and Sharjah Coop have both announced on Sunday, that it is now mandatory to wear face masks while shopping at all of their branches. Failure to comply may lead to a fine of Dh1000.

Union Coop’s notice was shared on social media and reads: “Due to health and safety concern and in implementation of Cabinet decision No. 17/2020; wearing masks is mandatory in all our branches to avoid violation (AED 1000). Kindly keep distance and avoid crowding.”

Sanitisers and gloves are available free of charge at the entrance of Union Coop, however face masks are available only for purchase. A spokesperson assures that they have ample stock of facemasks for sale at all their branches.

Sharjah Coop has specified their notice towards members of the public who may suffer from illnesses saying, “To limit the spread of the corona virus, owners of chronic diseases and those suffering from colds and flu must wear masks and gloves in closed places.” The also urge shoppers to comply with these regulations to avoid a fine of Dhs 1000.

While the requirement for wearing masks in certain areas does raise the demand for masks, however Dubai Economy urges the public to shop responsibly as there is adequate stock for masks and other essentials.

Lulu, one of the leading supermarkets chain with more than 75 branches across UAE, has confirmed that they are sourcing 1.6 million pieces of face masks daily on average and their stores as well as warehouses have adequate stock of these masks, gloves and sanitisers.