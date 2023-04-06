WorldHealthDay-PC-Aster-Hospital-Mankhool-FOR-WEB
Aster Hospital, Mankhool: A 100-bed multispecialty hospital in the heart of Bur Dubai, the state-of-the-art facility is a centre of excellence in interventional cardiac procedures, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics. It boasts of advanced technology that ensures precise diagnosis and the delivery of favourable medical outcomes.

Born in the UAE, Aster has played an indispensable role in redefining the healthcare ecosystem in the UAE. In about 36 years since its inception, Aster Hospitals has earned the trust of the people here. This has enabled Aster Hospitals to evolve as a healthcare partner for many in the region.

Aster Hospital, Qusais: A 150-bed multispecialty hospital located in the strategic location of Qusais, it serves the medical needs of one of the densely populated regions of Dubai. The state-of-the-art facility offers treatment across all specialities including oncology, interventional cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, sports medicine and so on

In this journey, Aster grew and spread its wings by promoting the health and wellness of people. With six hospitals in Mankhool, Qusais, Sharjah, Muhaisnah, Jebel Ali and Bur Dubai — the hospital arm of the fastest growing healthcare group in the UAE continues to be the ‘destination of cure’ for the suffering.

Aster Hospital, Sharjah: A 100-bed hospital in the heart of Sharjah, at Al Bu Daniq, it is Aster's latest facility in the emirate of Sharjah. The multispeciality hospital, with highly qualified doctors and advanced technology is evolving as a one-stop destination for all medical needs for the residents of Sharjah. With 24*7 emergency, laboratory and pharmacy services, Aster Hospital in Sharjah offers comprehensive care in 20-plus specialities including general surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics, gynaecology and neurology

World-class facilities and patient experience

Aster Cedars Hospital, Jebel Ali: Located in the heart of Jebel Ali, the state-of-the-art multispeciality hospital offers comprehensive medical care to patients from all walks of life under one roof

Established on the principle of serving the community, Aster Hospitals believe its mission is to extend quality care to all by making healthcare accessible and affordable.

Aster Hospital, Muhaisnah: A dedicated critical care facility, Aster Hospital in Muhaisnah is built on the foundation of trust, value and expertise of our specialised medical faculty and hospital staff, who provide our patients comprehensive treatment that is in their best interest

With a team of committed doctors, nurses, and support staff, Aster Hospital delivers expert and highly specialised care, treating all complex conditions in world-class settings.

Aster Day Surgery Centre: Committed to providing seamless access to the most advanced modes of patient-centric care, Aster Day Surgery Centre delivers high-quality services in cosmetology and dermatology by our experienced and best-in-class medical experts

Aster hospitals are a one-stop destination for everything related to health and wellness. With over 20-plus specialities, including internal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general surgery, orthopaedics, and neurology, the hospital also caters to super-speciality services such as oncology, interventional neuro-radiology, sports medicine, interventional cardiology, and haematology.

The hospital delivers seamless care round-the-clock through a 24*7 emergency department and encompasses facilities such as radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy services.

Comprehensive and tailor-made treatment

At Aster Hospitals, we deliver the best treatment to patients that are comprehensive and tailor-made to their requirements. Patient experience and satisfaction are at the centre and it is paramount that they stay happy and leave the hospital healthy and fit. We are committed to delivering favourable outcomes to all and building a healthy generation for the future.

Promoting the health and wellness of people, Aster Hospitals offer diverse sets of preventive health check-up packages. To know more about these packages visit www.asterhospitals.ae or call 044 400 500.