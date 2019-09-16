The American Hospital in Dubai, one of the companies in the portfolio of Al Mulla Group. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: American Hospital Dubai has revealed its expansion strategy, including infrastructure upgrades at its main campus located in Dubai’s Oud Metha area.

The first phase of the revamp will begin this year. The hospital had expanded its modular operation theatres and dialysis facilities on the campus earlier this year.

The expansion plan includes the out-patient area, which will be revamped in different phases in order to ensure continuity of the hospital services. The new services, planned to be announced after the upgrades, will increase access and choices for patients, such as a new IVF facility.

Expansion is also planned in its cancer care unit, which is being prepared to offer new services and extended space.

After the launch of the second American Hospital satellite clinic in Barsha, Galleria Mall, American Hospital Dubai is now expanding its network of facilities and medical groups by opening six new medical centres in 2020, including in Dubai Hills, Last Exit in Al Khawaneej and Mira.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital, said: “Our vision of making the region healthier and more sustainable through quality care, innovation, and medical excellence, we are driving expansions and strategic alliances that seek to help people to look after their health at every stage of life.”

He added: “Through strategic partnerships, our health plans will offer comprehensive support to patients. Our partnership with the flagship Mayo Clinic will allow thousands of individuals to receive life-changing medical services, while keeping healthcare affordable.”