Highlights
The Center offers a comprehensive range of world-class treatments and care for newborns, infants, children, and adolescents in a family-centered environment
American Hospital Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its new pediatric division, the American Children Center. Led by Western-Board-certified pediatricians, the center offers the most advanced and comprehensive range of treatments for newborns, infants, children, and adolescents.
The American Children Center, located on the second floor of the hospital’s main building, offers a highly personalized treatment for each child, ensuring they receive the best quality care and attention in a customized, family-centered, child-friendly environment.
One of the main features of Children Centre’s is the provision of the pediatric subspecialties on one site including Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology, Pulmonology, Psychiatry, Surgery, Orthopedics, Allergies and Neurorehabilitation in addition to Pediatric Urgent Care, General pediatric and pharmacy.
Moreover, the center will be supported by a multi-disciplinary team of professionals including pediatric endocrine, pediatric hematology/oncology, pediatric speech, psychology, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, to support all the aspects of children needs.
Pediatric ENT, Dental and Ophthalmology consultations and treatments will be available from March 1, 2023.