Sharjah: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has said the Paediatric Surgery Department at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women and Children has succeeded in carrying out a number of surgeries for children from birth to the age of 12, using surgical endoscopy.

Dr Khaled Khalfan, consultant and head of paediatric surgery and technical director at the hospital, said there is a significant increase in paediatric surgeries by endoscopies, noting that most surgeries are related to abdominal and chest cavity surgery, such as repair of congenital anomalies, intestinal obstruction, biliary gallbladder, and obstruction of the urinary system in children.

He shed light on the statistics that showed that 80 per cent of operations performed by the department is for children as young as two years.

Khalfan said: “Last year, we carried out 600 surgeries with high success rates. We are expecting a hike in the surgeries that will be performed this year to reach 1,000 surgeries. This increase is owing to the distinguished medical team and the expanded operations rooms equipped with the latest endoscopes and precision instruments that enable surgeons to deal with various complex surgical cases.”

Dr Yousef Al Serkal, assistant undersecretary for the ministry’s hospitals sector, said: “Supporting Al Qasimi Hospital for Women and Children with the latest medical technologies has resulted in developing the hospital’s medical and therapeutic services. This contributed to the success of the hospital in carrying out such complicated surgeries efficiently and professionally.”

He added that the hospital’s department is one of the ministry’s reference departments that perform such qualitative surgeries for newborns and children up to the age of 12, pointing to the key role of the Foetal Medicine Department in the success of paediatric surgeries.

“Foetal Medicine Department helps detect the congenital malformations during pregnancy, with the engagement of parents about the nature of the case and the need for surgical intervention, in coordination with other specialities in the hospital. This cooperation and coordination help reduce the occurrence of unwanted medical complications.”