Dubai: Authorities have confirmed that Johnson and Johnson baby powder in the UAE is safe, and adhere to the safety regulations as required for imported products in the emirate.

The clarification from Dubai Municipality was made following reports that Johnson & Johnson issued a recall on October 18 to remove about 33,000 bottles from the US market due to sub-trace amounts of asbestos, a carcinogen, found in a single bottle.

Dubai Municipality stressed that it is closely monitoring the development of the case of Johnson & Johnson after traces of the contaminated lot was sold online.

The municipality added that consumer products imported and traded in the local market or manufactured locally are subject to strict regulations, and comply with the specifications and requirements of health and safety in accordance with the best international and local practices.

Laboratory tests were subsequently carried out in Dubai, which verified the product’s safety and confirmed that no harmful substances were present in the local market.

In a statement on its website, Johnson & Johnson said it initiated the voluntary recall for Lot #22318RB of its talcum powder in response to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test indicating the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination (no greater than 0.00002%).

The voluntary recall was made out of caution and that independent testing has shown that the product is free of asbestos.

“In parallel, JJCI [Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc]: has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results.”

At this early stage of the investigation, JJCI pointed out that it: