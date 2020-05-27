Patients must seek specialist advice as quickly as possible and take their medicines in a disciplined manner Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Approximately 34,000 medical prescriptions, including 270,000 types of medication totalling to 800,000 medicines were delivered to patient homes by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) through its “Dawa’ee” free medicine home delivery service during the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Wednesday.

The medications were delivered to patients’ homes across the country from the beginning of March to mid May, 2020.

Dr Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the DHA revealed that initially when the initiative launched the service in December 2019, it was only covering Dubai, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services were expanded in March to include the whole country.

Dr Al Sayed added that the Dawa’ee service aimed to provide free medicine delivery across the UAE to the homes of the elderly and People of Determination who require medicines on a regular basis to treat conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

DHA has partnered with Talabat to increase the delivery fleet and expand the service to ensure that those who are most vulnerable to the symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) receive their medication while they are safe at home.