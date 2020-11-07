The ‘Community Immunity Ambassador Programme’ introduced by Dubai-based Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has achieved a milestone of one million participants. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The ‘Community Immunity Ambassador Programme’ introduced by Dubai-based Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has achieved a milestone of one million participants.

The programme features online courses that provide “crucial information” to support the global fight against COVID-19. Launched in March to engage people from all walks of life to play a part in the fight against the virus, the programme drew “a phenomenal response” from all over the world, particularly the Middle East, South and East Asia and North America.

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, MBRU’s Chancellor and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, said the university’s community awareness programmes have contributed to the UAE government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. “Dubai and the UAE have shown the value of embracing and leading digital transformation initiatives. The Community Immunity Ambassador Programme embodies MBRU’s ethos of developing innovative solutions that benefit communities, while adding value to the UAE’s contribution to global efforts in containing the virus. The programme is the perfect way to harness the expertise and knowledge available in the UAE for the greater good,” he added.

What are the courses?

The first course of the programme, titled ‘Let’s Break the Chain of COVID-19’, raises people’s awareness about the chain of infection. It also details the way in which infectious diseases are transmitted and outlines solutions to break the chain of infection through concrete preventive actions. Participants successfully completing the course receive an MBRU Community Immunity Ambassador certificate.

The second course, titled ‘Let’s Gear Up to Volunteer and Defy COVID-19’, guides volunteers aiding the fight against the pandemic with detailed knowledge about the virus, how it spreads, and what precautions are needed to protect yourself and others on the frontlines. The course was developed in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and endorsed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority and Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

The third course, ‘Find Your Light’, developed in partnership with the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, teaches specific techniques to increase self-awareness, “normalise emotions”, and support overall wellbeing as the world grapples with uncertainty.

Following the overwhelming success of the programme, MBRU in collaboration with Dubai Dental Hospital, MBRU’s clinical arm, which serves as the teaching hospital for the Hamdan Bin Mohammad College of Dental Medicine, has launched a fourth course focused on dental professionals that provides guidance and best practices to prevent the spread of the virus in dental clinics.