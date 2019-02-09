Ras Al Khaimah: A total of 100 babies were born at RAK Hospital’s Mother and Child Department in January, a new record for the hospital.
In all, 44 babies were born to Emirati couples and 56 babies to the other UAE residents, with one couple blessed with twins.
Dr Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and executive director at RAK Hospital, said: “We would like to congratulate all the parents on this happy occasion, and wish the newborns all the best in life. For RAK Hospital, this is indeed a beautiful start to the year where we have played our part in spreading joy to so many people.”