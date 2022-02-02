Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has started offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged 5 -11.
Parents are urged to book appointments for vaccinating their children as the vaccine is available at health and vaccination centres across the country.
The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) during its weekly media briefing on Wednesday. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is given into two doses with the interval of 21 days between the first and the second dose.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was made available to children aged 12 to 15 across the UAE in May last year. It is an additional option to Sinopharm vaccine which was earlier approved for children aged 3-12.