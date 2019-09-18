February 24-27 event will bring authors and thinkers together in UAE capital

Abu Dhabi: The Hay Festival, a renowned literary event that originated in Wales, will be held in Abu Dhabi for the first time from February 24 to 27 it was announced on Wednesday.

The event will be held in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Wednesday’s press conference to announce the event was attended by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and other dignitaries.

First launched in Wales in 1987, organisers have gone on to form 125 global festivals in 30 locations around the world.

These events are known to bring writers and thinkers together to discuss ideas openly, share knowledge and host conversations.

In Abu Dhabi, the festival will host internationally acclaimed authors and thinkers, including Nobel Laureates Shirin Ebadi and Ahmed Galai, Lebanese novelist Hoda Barakat, winner of the 2019 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, and writers Adonis, Jokha Alharthi, Muhammed Hasan Alwan, and Tishani Doshi,

Hay Festival Abu Dhabi will also invite diverse voices to its stages, sampling the best of contemporary international and Arab literature, including poets from the UAE’s vibrant spoken word and slam poetry scene. Conversations will take place in Arabic, English and other languages and all sessions will be live translated into Arabic and English.