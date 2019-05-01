HATTA: Hatta Wadi Hub and Resorts will close for the duration of the summer from May 4 to October 1, Meeras has announced.

Hatta Resorts, popular for its glamping trailers and eco-friendly mountain lodges, is a huge hit with the region’s outdoor enthusiasts, adventure seekers and intrepid travellers seeking something authentically Emirati.

The projects aim to enhance the position of Hatta as a leading ecotourism destination in the UAE, create jobs for its residents and seek to bring investments to the area.