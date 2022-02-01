Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday met with Prince Abdul-Aziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Interior, in Dubai.
The meeting reflects the strong brotherly ties that link the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a time when relations between the two nations are growing under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. The meeting, which covered issues of mutual interest, explored ways to further promote bilateral relations to serve the interests of the people of the two nations in various spheres.