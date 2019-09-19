Sankha Kar at his exhibition 'Fluid Moment' at Xposure in Sharjah Expo Centre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah

They are part of our daily life but most of us don’t pay any attention to them.

The beauty of water drops as they splash, creating weird shapes, has been frozen in time by Gulf News deputy photo editor Sankha Kar, whose 15 photos from his ‘Fluid Moment’ collection are on show at Xposure international photography festival, held at Expo Centre Sharjah till Sunday.

Kar used water dyed with food colouring is his kitchen to make the splashing drops vividly stand out against a pitch black background (some backgrounds in the collection are coloured as well).

Captured moments after splashing, the drops create exquisite shapes resembling people, crystals, flowers, hats — or a myriad of other interpretations open to the viewer’s imagination.

The intro to Kar’s exhibition at Xposure asks “have you ever observed it [water] minutely, the way it changes its shape, form or colour? Every moment it is rushing to break free. Some moments it is a thing of beauty, but the very next moment it can be a beast”.

His exhibition is among the 1,000-plus images from dozens of leading photographers spread across genres, such as conceptual photography, war, and wildlife, at Xposure.

“I’ve shared my idea of what I see in the photos, as noted in their title at the exhibition, but even before you read it, your mind has already conjured up its own interpretation as soon as you lay eyes on it,” Kar said.