Dubai: Food, entertainment, travel benefits, discount deals and much more! Gulf News subscribers are set to receive a wide range of unmatched rewards with the new subscription offer from the UAE’s most widely read newspaper.

Gulf News is commencing its “biggest annual subscription promotion in recent years” on February 14 with the theme “Reading just got more rewarding.”

It really does with a range of lifestyle rewards as well as a chance to win 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles every week offered for the annual subscription of the newspaper for just Dh500.

Apart from the 11 weekly winners of 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles each, the grand prizes will see one lucky subscriber winning 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles and two others winning 250,000 Guest Miles.

The guest miles offer travel benefits such as lounge access, excess baggage allowance and much more.

Nilesh Devadia, Business Manager, Gulf News, said: “Every year, Gulf News endeavours to bring the best and most innovative package of benefits and privileges for its most valuable constituency, its loyal subscribers.”

He said this year’s distinctive offers provide subscribers the opportunity to save on dining, shopping and leisure activities. “Plus, by enrolling or renewing their subscriptions, subscribers can look forward to winning prizes every week for the next 11 weeks.”

“This is undoubtedly the biggest subscriber benefit offer that Gulf News has introduced in the past few years and we are sure our subscribers will truly appreciate it.”

“I would also like to thank all our partners for their support and making this subscription offer the best thus far.”

Vouchers galore

The promotion offers multiple vouchers that provide the following benefits to new and renewing subscribers.

The first one is for a free entry ticket worth Dh300 and 50 per cent off on two additional tickets at IMG Worlds of Adventure. That is a total of Dh600 offer!

Another Dh120 worth voucher of Voucherskout can be redeemed against 50 percent discount deals offered across the UAE at hundreds of restaurants, spas, activities, local attractions and much more.

To satiate the gourmets, there is one more voucher for a large pizza from Papa John’s. Subscribers can avail this offer through the Papa John’s UAE app.

Those looking for financial benefits can get up to Dh1,000 cash back from Citibank when they apply for a Citi credit card.

The early birds have extra benefits as well. If you wish to grab a Dh400 worth gift from Cerruti 1881 Accessories, make sure to be among the first 10,000 subscribers to avail this voucher that can be redeemed at the Cerruti 1881 kiosks.

Weekly Draws

The weekly draw for the 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles happens every Monday during the 11 week-campaign. The first draw will be on February 17.

The dates of the grand draws would be announced later.

What more are you waiting for. Make the intelligent choice and subscribe now to be part of all the draws and more chances to win.

Subscription can be done online through store.gulfnews.com or by emailing at circul@gulfnews.com or by calling Gulf News on 600 587234

GN subscription offers at a glance

Grand prizes: 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles for one lucky subscriber and 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles for two lucky subscribers

Weekly draw: One lucky subscriber to win 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles every Monday

IMG Worlds of Adventure: 1 Free Entry Voucher + 2 x 50% off ticket price vouchers

Cerruti 1881: Free Dh400 Gift from Cerruti 1881 Accessories for the first 10,000 subscribers

Papa John’s: 1 Large Pizza Voucher. Download Papa John’s UAE app to redeem this voucher

Voucherskout: Dh120 voucher to redeem against 50% discount deals across the UAE

Citibank: Up to Dh1,000 cash back when you apply for a Citi credit card

