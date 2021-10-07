Dubai: Noted Indian Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti from India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad or Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliar has received the UAE’s golden visa.
Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai, handed over the prestigious visa to the educationist, social worker and philanthropist for his humanitarian services.
Sheikh Abubakr is also the chairman of Sheikh Zayed Peace Forum, chancellor of Jamia Markaz, a national Islamic seminary in Kerala and general secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, a Muslim scholar’s organisation in India.
Being a multi-faceted personality, he has a great influence in the Arab world as well as other international platforms and he keeps visiting the GCC countries for various events and activities.
The scholar has been delivering lectures in multiple languages, including Arabic, in various countries across the world for several decades.
On receiving the golden visa, Sheikh Abubakr expressed his gratitude to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.