Ajman: A grade 11 student died while he was in a fishing trip with his family on Friday.
Al Shoala Private School in Ajman mourned the death of their student, Mohammad Jamal Hamo, who passed away last Friday, when he was accompanied by his family on fishing trip in the sea off Ajman.
Maha Ibrahim Barakeh, the school principal, said that sadness prevailed over the school this morning, with the news of the “sudden” death of the Palestinian student, and that his colleagues and teachers were so sad of his death.
Active and friendly child
She added that the student is the only brother among four siblings. Mohammad was very active and friendly, polite and had a good relations among his colleagues. He loved fishing and diving.
Barakeh said that Mohammad felt tired on Friday while he was accompanied by his family, and they had called an ambulance for him but he passed away.
She said that the school’s administration contacted with the student’s family to console them and stand by them in this tragic incident, in accordance with the procedures followed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure that condolences are offered in accordance with the procedures followed, and the application and respect of laws.