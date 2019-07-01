Dubai: Government service centres across the UAE have been put under the spotlight, with the top five most unacceptable departments to be named and shamed.

In a surprise tweet on Monday, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the results for the worst and best ranked government service centres will be revealed on September 14, 2019.

“We are now starting to evaluate the services of 600 government service centres. On September 14 we will announce the worst five service centres and the best five... This is my message to all officials: We will not be satisfied with anything except being first place globally in our services and all our facilities,” tweeted Shaikh Mohammad.