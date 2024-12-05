Ajman: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday visited His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

During the meeting, held at the Ruler’s Court in Ajman, they engaged in fraternal conversations and extended their wishes for one another’s continued health and happiness.

They also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, praying for the country’s ongoing security, stability, and prosperity. Both sides expressed hope that the UAE’s development would continue to serve the ambitions of the nation and its people.

The meeting covered several topics of national interest, reaffirming the UAE leadership’s ongoing committed to the principles established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his successors.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Humaid affirmed that Emirati citizens remain the leadership’s central focus, with their empowerment serving as the foundation of development plans throughout the country’s journey, both past and future.