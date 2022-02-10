Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
They discussed a number of issues that concern the nation and its citizens as well as plans for the gradual return to normal life in the country’s various sectors and institutions.
The talk also focused on the projects of the 50th that are designed to begin a new phase of development that puts the UAE on the ambitious path over the next 50 years to ensure the sustainability of the decent life in the UAE, strengthen its competitiveness and its global position.
The two leaders highlighted that UAE citizens will remain the main goal of any development and social plans and programmes. They underlined that the UAE puts enhancing decent life and its sustainability and social stability a top priority under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“During today’s meeting with my brother, Sheikh Mohamed, in capital Abu Dhabi, our talk was about the projects and plans of the 50th. My brother, Sheikh Mohamed, is the security valve of the nation, its asset and backbone. My brother Mohamed is on whom the UAE people bet for the future of the UAE. May Allah bless my brother, Sheikh Mohamed,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted: “I was pleased to meet with my brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, to discuss topics related to the UAE’s future. Our talks focused on ways to further enhance the standard of life for UAE society, strengthen our country’s competitiveness and reinforce its positive role in the world.”
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and other sheikhs and senior officials.