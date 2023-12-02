Dubai: The official Union Day ceremony is being held at Expo City Dubai, showcasing the UAE's remarkable journey and its vision for a sustainable future. The ceremony is being broadcast live on all local TV channels, as well as on the official Union Day website - www.unionday.ae.
The ceremony will highlight the UAE's journey towards a sustainable future, showcasing its achievements in renewable energy, innovation, and environmental protection.
Public ceremony at Expo City Dubai
From December 5 to 12, the public is invited to attend the ceremony at Expo City Dubai and immerse themselves in a spectacular display of performances, exhibitions, and interactive experiences. The event will showcase the UAE's sustainability journey and its vision for a sustainable future, while also honoring the country's rich cultural heritage and traditions.
A bridge between tradition and technology
The ceremony will weave together the UAE's past, present, and future, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and technology. Visitors will witness captivating performances that depict the roots of Emirati culture and heritage, while also exploring the country's innovative approach to sustainability.
52nd UAE Union Day
- Watch: UAE President says ‘We are fortunate to have you’ in heartfelt 52nd Union Day message
- Union Day: At 52, why the UAE is a global beacon of pluralism
- Watch: UAE brings alive Sheikh Zayed to welcome world leaders at COP28 on the eve of 52nd Union Day
- Mohammed Bin Rashid: Today marks the beginning of new federal year, commemorating 52nd Union Day
A celebration of unity and progress
The 52nd UAE Union Day Ceremony is a celebration of unity, progress, and resilience. It is a testament to the UAE's unwavering spirit and its commitment to shaping a brighter future for all. Join the nation in commemorating this momentous occasion and experience the magic of the UAE's journey.