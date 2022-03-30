Dubai: Azucena María Arbeleche, Uruguay's Minister of Economy and Finance, was given Best Minister Award during the two-day World Government Summit held at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, presented the award.
The Best Minister Award “commends the extraordinary work of government ministers at demonstrating excellence in the public sector; along with designing and implementing successful, scalable, and sustainable initiatives for socio-economic advancement of their citizens”.
It also celebrates efforts to inspire and lead other government leaders and service providers towards promoting innovation and foresight in shaping public discourse on global issues of today and tomorrow.
Previous winners
Previous winners of the Best Minister Award, which was launched at the fourth edition of the World Government Summit in 2016, has been awarded to four ministers from three continents in its previous editions. Greg Hunt, Australia Minister of Environment, won the first edition of the award for his efforts in reducing carbon emissions in Australia. Awa Marie Cole Seck, Senegal Minister of Health, was awarded Best Minister the following year for her pivotal role in tackling the spread of the Ebola and implementing an awareness program to confront the disease in her country.
In 2018, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, won the award for her success in reducing poverty rates in Indonesia, narrowing the income gap, stimulating self-employment, and increasing job opportunities. She also orchestrated the increase in foreign cash reserves in Indonesia to $50 billion. The 2019 Best Minister Award went to Fayrouzuddin Fayrouz, Minister of Health of Afghanistan, in recognition of his success in vaccinating 9.5 million children against polio, and the creation of a health database in Afghanistan. He was also recognised for launching Afghanistan’s National Health Strategy 2020 as well as reducing the mortality rate for children under five years old by 44 per cent, and the decrease in maternal mortality rate by 19 per cent.