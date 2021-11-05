Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s official celebrations to mark its Golden Jubilee will be set in Hatta this year.
Tweeting this today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “Our Official 50th National Day Celebration will be set this year in Hatta.”
Sheikh Mohamed added: “Across the nation we continue to pursue our ambitions with optimism, confidence and a steadfast determination, building on our strong foundations to create a promising future for the next 50 years.”
Nationwide celebrations will mark the occasion as UAE observes its National Day on December 2.