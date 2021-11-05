Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai today said that UAE's National Day Celebrations are a representation of the country's culture and identity, covering all parts of the UAE.
In a tweet today, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "National Day Celebrations ... Representation of our culture and identity from all parts of our country..."
The UAE’s official celebrations to mark its Golden Jubilee will be set in Hatta this year.
Tweeting this today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “Our Official 50th National Day Celebration will be set this year in Hatta.”
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed added: “Across the nation we continue to pursue our ambitions with optimism, confidence and a steadfast determination, building on our strong foundations to create a promising future for the next 50 years.”
In a tweet today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said 27 days are left for the 50th National Day celebration in the heart of Hatta. Sheikh Hamdan tweeted: "27 days left to our 50th National Day celebration in the heart of #Hatta #UAE50
Nationwide celebrations will mark the occasion as UAE observes its National Day on December 2.