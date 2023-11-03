UAE's medical aid for Palestinian children receives warm appreciation from doctors and families

Dubai: The UAE has recently announced a humanitarian initiative extending a helping hand to 1,000 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip, and offering medical treatment in UAE hospitals. This compassionate gesture, directed by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been met with an outpouring of gratitude from doctors, parents, and relatives of the injured children.
Dr. Khalil Al Daqran, media spokesman for Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, was among the first to express heartfelt thanks to the UAE. He praised the UAE for its enduring support and urged other countries to follow suit.
He lauded the UAE's ongoing commitment to providing health services and assistance to Gazan. He acknowledged the collaborative effort with Egypt in fully opening the Rafah crossing to facilitate the provision of aid, medical convoys, essential supplies, and medicines to Gaza hospitals.
Among the voices of thanks was a relative of an orphaned child, expressing hope that her young family member might be included in those receiving care in the UAE, and thus be given a chance to walk again. The child, bereaved of immediate family, represents the particularly vulnerable nature of many affected by the ongoing crisis.
Similarly, a mother of three injured daughters was overwhelmed with appreciation for the support from the UAE. She shared the harrowing experience of her children's injuries and emphasized the invaluable psychological, moral, and material support provided by the UAE and its people.