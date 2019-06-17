Dubai: The department of UAE talent in the Ministry of Possibilities held its first meeting, focusing on creating a definition for talent, helping discover and connect talented individuals through an interactive platform and honing their skills.

The department is designed to nurture people’s talent and help them thrive in their field of work.

The Ministry of Possibilities is the world’s first virtual ministry, which aims to apply ‘design-thinking’ and experimentation to develop proactive and disruptive solutions to tackle critical issues, bringing together federal and local government teams and the private sector.

Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, chaired the first meeting of the department.

Launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Possibilities intends to tackle “impossible challenges” effectively through new innovative models and working methods aiming to improve people’s quality of life.

“Young talents are the next generation of pioneers and our real assets as we embark on the journey to shape the future and build a society rich in Emirati talent across all sectors,” said Al Kaabi.

“The UAE talent department is critical to fulfilling the government’s aspirations to position the UAE as a land for talent, which inspires youth, and supports their emergence into successful leaders and pioneers. By introducing national talent initiatives and policies according to international best practices, the department plays an instrumental role in supporting the UAE’s efforts in taking a giant leap in the discovery and grooming of local talent.”

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the importance of cultivating national talents to build a sustainable future for the UAE. Assessing the current situation, she mentioned that while the country is not in shortage of talented people, there is a need for a proper system to identify them and design programmes to hone their skills.

Al Kaabi also discussed the department’s strategy for the next phase, which includes identifying effective policies for talent development, benchmarking against global talent practices and establishing areas of radical changes required in talent resourcing. The department will also formulate an effective and interactive platform to link talented individuals with institutions, ministries, schools and universities across various industries.