His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the US election.
On Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also offered his congratulations.
“Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to strengthening our five-decade enduring and strategic relations.”
Biden and Harris won the US election on Saturday, after they were projected to win in Pennsylvania, taking them past the required 270 electoral college votes.