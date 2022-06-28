Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Modi recalled the humanitarian and noble qualities of the late Sheikh Khalifa and the progress and prosperity the UAE-Indian relations witnessed at all levels during his reign. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on assuming the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success in leading his country and achieving more progress and development.
The Indian PM said he looks forward to working more in the coming period to enhance bilateral ties in all domains.
Sheikh Mohamed praised the contributions of the Indian community to the march of progress and development since the founding of the UAE, as well as their role in fostering cultural and economic links between the two countries and peoples.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations in the light of the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership binding the two nations and ways to further enhance them in the best interests of their peoples.