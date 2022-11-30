Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al Alimi, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen the prospects of advancing their bilateral relations.
During the meeting that took place on Wednesday at Qasr Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Al Alimi, who briefed the UAE president on the latest developments in Yemen.
The two sides also discussed ways to support peace in Yemen, alleviate the suffering of its people, and achieve its aspirations for stability and construction.
For his part, Al Alimi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the 51st UAE National Day 2022, wishing the Emirates continued progress and prosperity. He also expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome, appreciating the great support provided by the UAE to Yemen and its people at various levels