Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions on Tuesday with Dr Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The talks reviewed cooperation between the two nations and explored opportunities to enhance ties aimed at advancing growth and prosperity for their peoples.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Dr Delcy Rodríguez conveyed the greetings of Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, His Highness extended his greetings to the Venezuelan President, along with his wishes for further advancement for the Venezuelan people.

The two sides reviewed a range of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on key topics. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UAE-Venezuela relations and enhancing collaboration across various sectors to serve their shared interests and achieve sustainable economic growth for their nations.