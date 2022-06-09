Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Bennett arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit to the UAE for the second time after his first visit in December last year.
The President welcomed Bennett who offered his condolences on the passing of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised his role in extending bridges of communication and peace with countries in the world.
Bennett congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on assuming the presidency of the UAE and wished him success in leading its people’s aspirations for progress and development. He said his country looked forward to working together with the UAE to expand their cooperation for the prosperity and good of their people and the people of the region.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Bennett for his good feelings towards the UAE and its people and wished his country and people stability and prosperity.
The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and development opportunities in various aspects, especially in investment, economic development, as well as food security, health and other vital sectors in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries.
Earlier in the day, Bennett was received at the airport by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.