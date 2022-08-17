Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Tuesday the Emirati winners of the jiu-jitsu competition at the World Games 2022, held in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sheikh Mohamed also received the board of directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and sponsors of the game.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated UAE champions Faisal Al Ketbi, Muhammad Al Suwaidi and Shamma Al Kalbani for their remarkable achievements and wished them and their fellow athletes success in winning more gold medals.
He also congratulated the board of directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and commended their efforts in developing the martial art.
The President also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the sponsors.
The delegation expressed its deep thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the attention he paid to jiu-jitsu athletes, in particular, and the sports sector in general.
UAE champion Faisal Al Ketbi won the gold medal in the 85kg weight category, while Muhammad Al Suwaidi claimed silver in the 69kg category, and Shamma Al Kalbani took bronze in the 63kg category - the first Emirati female to win a medal at the World Games.