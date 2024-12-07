Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday received Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in the State of Israel.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, who congratulated him on the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad and extended his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the nation and its people.