Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received the credentials of a number of new ambassadors to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

He then reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to deepen its relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, promoting common interests, and working for the development and prosperity of peoples, as well as supporting peace and stability in the regional and global arenas.

In turn, the newly appointed ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders and heads of state to Sheikh Mohamed, and their wishes for further prosperity for the UAE and its people. They also expressed their happiness to work in the UAE and their keenness to strengthen their countries’ relations with it at all levels.

The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of ministers and officials.

New envoys