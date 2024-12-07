UAE opens 10 maternity centres in Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has inaugurated 10 maternity centres across seven provinces in Afghanistan as part of its Comprehensive Development Program in the country. This initiative aims to improve basic infrastructure in key sectors, particularly healthcare, and reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian and developmental efforts worldwide.

The project, overseen by the UAE Coordination Office for Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan, aligns with the nation’s foreign aid policy, which prioritises impactful projects and programs in countries in need.

Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, highlighted the UAE's dedication to supporting Afghanistan under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The maternity centres were officially opened on Monday, December 2.

The 10 centres are distributed as follows: two each in Herat, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces, with additional centers in Jalalabad, Helmand, Paktika, and Mazar-i-Sharif. A milestone was marked at the Mazar-i-Sharif centre, where the first recorded birth occurred a day after its inauguration. The newborn girl was named Fatima in honour of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the UAE's 'Mother of the Nation.'