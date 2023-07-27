Dubai: The Court of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away on Thursday.
The obituary released by Sharjah and Ajman Courts read, "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts accepting of God's decree and destiny, we mourn the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler."
Offering heartfelt condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Al Nahyan family, the Rulers' Courts prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul in Paradise.
Additionally, the Courts announced a three-day mourning period, starting from today, Thursday July 27 until Saturday July 29, during which the flag will be flown at half-mast across the Emirates.
Soon after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed mourned the passing of his late brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condolences from across the UAE began to pour in.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, expressed his condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed.
Posting on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan wrote, “O Allah! Forgive him, show mercy on him, grant him respite, and honor his resting place. Cleanse him with pure water, snow, and hail, as a white garment is purged of dirt.”