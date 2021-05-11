Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a letter from Jordan’s King Abdullah II dealing with bilateral ties and the current situation in the Occupied East Jerusalem.
The letter was delivered to Sheikh Mohammed by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh during a meeting in Qasr Al Shatie in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The letter dealt with the strategic relations binding the two countries, ways to develop them in various areas and the latest developments in the Occupied East Jerusalem in view of the current situation, as well as their joint work to enhance security and peace in the region.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his concern over acts of violence in Occupied East Jerusalem that resulted in the injury of a number of innocent civilians. He reiterated the UAE’s condemnation of all forms of violence and hate that contradict human principles and values.
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of ending practices and acts of aggression that lead to a state of tension in the holy city and the need to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque.
They discussed a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on the latest developments in the Arab region and the situations in the Occupied East Jerusalem.
Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Al Khasawneh on efforts led by King Abdullah as the guardian of Islamic and Christian holy shrines in Jerusalem in light of the current developments in the holy city.
Sheikh Mohamed underlined Jordan’s pivotal role and historic stands in protecting Islamic sites in Palestine and preserve their identity.
They exchanged greetings on the advent of Eid Al Fitr, hoping the occasion will bring good and peace to Arab and Islamic countries and the entire world.