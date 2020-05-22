The UAE leaders sent similar messages to the heads of Arab and Islamic states

Abu Dhabi: The UAE leaders have congratulated the heads of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached out to kings, Emirs and presidents in the region to convey well wishes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages.