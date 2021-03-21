"Our message to everyone is that the development journey of our country will never stop"

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter/@WAM

Dubai: The UAE has launched a virtual work visa to enable any employee anywhere in the world to reside in the country and remotely do his job even if the hiring company is not based in the UAE.

The UAE’s first of its kind work visa was approved during today’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting which was held at Qasr Al Watan, the Cabinet also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa system for all nationalities.

“The UAE is a global economic capital and all our decisions will be based on this vision” said Sheikh Mohammed as he announced the new decisions on his Twitter account.

The Cabinet also approved legislative changes and reforms to the Mediation and Conciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes. The new changes will help streamline resolving such disputes and make the most of digital technologies in judicial procedures and transactions.

The council of ministers also endorsed a national system for hydrogen vehicles and a national programme for energy and water demand management. The programme aims to mobilize efforts, especially in the field of rationalizing consumption, and increase efficiency by 40 per cent for the three most important energy-consuming sectors (transport, industry and construction).

Also during today's meeting, the Cabinet affirmed the country's partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in addition to the New Development Bank (NDB).

“Our economic partnerships are constantly growing and our development partners are increasing day by day,” Sheikh Mohammed said.