Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that Saturday August 31 will be the first day of Muḥarram.

Accordingly, Saturday will be the Hijri New Year’s holiday.

On its twitter page, the FAHR published a circular, which reads: “ Further to the circular issued by Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) regarding the Hijri New Year’s holiday for 1441H in the Federal Government, and in light of the announcement of the relevant authorities in the Government that Saturday is the first day of Muharram 1441 H, the Hijri New Year’s holiday will , therefore, be observed on Saturday August 31 2019. Regular working hours will be resumed on Sunday September 1, 2019. Happy New Year”.

What is Hijri New Year?

The occasion marks 1,441 years since the migration of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and his companions from Makkah to Madinah, Islam’s holiest cities in Saudi Arabia.

The first year in the Islamic calendar, Hijri 1, corresponds to the year 622AD.