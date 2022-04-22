Dubai: The Diplomacy Lab, the community-powered space by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), has announced the launch of ‘Diplomacy Lab Dialogues’, a series of talks with Ministers and senior officials, which will continue throughout Ramadan.
Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, which takes place in the Diplomacy Lab space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, includes a line-up of high-profile speakers who are sharing their experiences about diplomacy and engage in panel discussions. With talks themed around diplomacy, the audience can expect to learn about cultural and public diplomacy, as well as current global affairs in an open-format environment where speakers tackle current global issues through diplomatic action.
On April 13, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, had discussed the transformation of economic diplomacy. This was followed on April 18 by an address by Hana Al Hashimi, Head of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, who shed light on the new era of climate diplomacy and UAE hosting COP28 next year.
Nickolay Mladenov, director-general of AGDA, said: “We are honoured to launch the Diplomacy Lab Dialogues during Ramadan and welcome renowned ministers, diplomats and experts who can shed light on current and future foreign policy issues, all while exploring unique ways to overcome global obstacles, through technology, business and innovation.”
Farshied Jabarkhyl, managing director of FBMI, said: “Our aim at the Diplomacy Lab is to provide unique programmes and sessions that encourage open dialogue between participants and audience members, while shedding light on innovations in diplomacy, particularly those that are relevant to the 21st century, such as rising issues around sustainability, economy and global crises. As FBMI plays an important role in the UAE’s diplomacy approach today, we are honoured and delighted to host these sessions at our lab, the region’s first diplomacy lab. The FBMI initiative continues to empower communities through sustainable models.”
Upcoming discussions at the Diplomacy Lab will welcome Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; and Sheikh Nahyan Bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
Diplomacy Lab is a unique community-driven space focused on innovation, culture and youth and seeks to debate the policy challenges of the future, explore how diplomacy can interact with technology or promote cultural programmes and exhibitions that reach young Emiratis interested in pursuing a career in the foreign service of their country.
To reserve your seat at the Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, contact diplomacylab@fbmi.ae or call 0507900620.