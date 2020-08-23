Dubai: In a series of tweets, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said UAE's coronavirus precautionary measures were exemplary.
Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of NCEMA said, "The levels of readiness and preparations have been raised since early January". The first case in the UAE was reported by the end of January this year.
He added, "We do not impose measures to restrict freedoms, we impose measures to protect the community of the UAE." Talking about the UAE's method of handling the pandemic, he said, "The UAE's methodology is a global methodology in dealing with the crisis and it must be taught."
"NCEMA’s methodology is a proactive one and not just reactive. The crisis gives birth to motivation, and with persistence & determination, we manage the impossible," Al Shamsi said. He added, "We are all partners in protecting our community; follow all of the procedures and we will not give up on protecting you."