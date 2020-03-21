Emirates Red Crescent food parcels in Al Tahirya, Al Mudhaffar district, in Yemen’s Taiz governorate. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the killing of two Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) humanitarian aid employees operating in Aden, Yemen.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE’s utter condemnation of such criminal acts and its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of all human and religious values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Emirates Red Crescent, reiterating that targeting humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief workers and rescue squads.