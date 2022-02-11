Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport with a bomb-laden drone, which was intercepted by coalition forces.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE labelled the attack, which cause minor injuries to several civilians, a cowardly terrorist act and a war crime that requires a deterrent response.
The UAE called on the international community to support measures taken by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to stop the Houthis targeting civilians and civil facilities, and to deter their threats to countries in the region.
The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of such terrorist attacks and against every threat to the Kingdom’s security.
The UAE supports all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents, the ministry said in its statement.
The ministry reaffirmed that the security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are inseparable, and that any threat against the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE as well.
Some debris from the bomb-laden drone scattered around the premises of Abha airport, and caused minor injuries to 12 civilians including Saudi citizens and expatriate residents.