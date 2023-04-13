Eid Al Fitr
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 1444 will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

“This comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both, the public and private sectors,” MoHRE said.