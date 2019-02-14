The ceremony was held on Wednesday, at the residence of the Ambassador, and was attended by Shaikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Shaikh Mohammad bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Director of European Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Fatima Al Mazroui, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Hafssa Al Olama, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, Frank Mollen, Dutch Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, and members of the Spanish Embassy along with Bernardino Leon, Director General of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy.