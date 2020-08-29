Abu Dhabi: The UAE has sent a message to the UN Security Council condemning Turkish moves in the region, local media reported.
In its message, the UAE stressed that Turkey threatens to use migrants to advance its “megalomaniac” goals, adding that Ankara is pursuing an “aggressive” foreign policy.
The letter mentioned that Turkey is “an arrival and transit point for Daesh fighters to Afghanistan and Central Asia,” adding that “Turkey seeks to sow chaos in the Arab world.”
The UAE stressed that Turkey “ignores multilateral action” and violates Security Council resolutions, referring in this context to Turkey’s attack on Syria, which is a violation of international law.
On the other hand, the UAE is working “to strengthen security and peace,” as it confirmed in its letter to the Security Council, which came in response to the allegations of the Turkish representative to the United Nations.
In this context, the UAE accused Turkey of trying to “divert attention from its dangerous behavior”.