Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development is conducting an online survey to measure the impact of the novel coronavirus-COVID 19 on the UAE community.
The ministry was keen to include the largest segment in the survey after circulating the survey to all federal government employees through the ‘Bayanati’ platform of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.
The ministry provided the online survey in both Arabic and English, and measures in 51 questions a set of social realities, variables and behaviours under the current circumstances, including education, work, number of family members, children, children at school or university, as well as senior emiratis in the family.
The survey attempts to identify coronavirus from the point of view of the community, with information about the virus, the extent of its prevalence and infection, whether a family member, supporting staff, relatives, friends or co-workers have been infected.
The survey also measures the satisfaction of members of the community in terms of awareness campaigns through printed, visual or social media, applying social distancing, individual movement to avoid social congestion, closure of places of recreational and entertainment areas as well as work offices, in addition to remote working for employees of the public and private sectors, and distance learning for school and university students.